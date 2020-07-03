4201 Anita Avenue

Huge off-campus house available for the 2020-21 school year that is less than a 5 minute drive from campus. Over 2400 sq. feet on a half an acre corner lot with off street parking for all 4 cars. Privacy fence encloses the backyard and the landlord provides lawn care. Appliances included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
