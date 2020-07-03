All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 4 2020

4201 Anita Avenue

4201 Anita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4201 Anita Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Huge off-campus house available for the 2020-21 school year that is less than a 5 minute drive from campus. Over 2400 sq. feet on a half an acre corner lot with off street parking for all 4 cars. Privacy fence encloses the backyard and the landlord provides lawn care. Appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Anita Avenue have any available units?
4201 Anita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 Anita Avenue have?
Some of 4201 Anita Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Anita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Anita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Anita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4201 Anita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4201 Anita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4201 Anita Avenue offers parking.
Does 4201 Anita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4201 Anita Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Anita Avenue have a pool?
No, 4201 Anita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4201 Anita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4201 Anita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Anita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 Anita Avenue has units with dishwashers.

