4132 Jenny Lake Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Extensive Molding Interior, house is upgraded to an UPPER class, European style at Grand Porch, a FABULOUS Entrance with lot of upgraded features. Three Bedrooms, 1950 square feet home,detached storage house. Big pleasure room for family gathering, Fans all bedrooms. New floor installation on living, dinning, entry, bathroom and all bedrooms. Nearby shopping areas and easy access to HW 35. It is a MUST see! Rent includes HOA. Pet is case by case basis. Only one pet is allowed and pet is not exceeded 15 lbs.