All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4125 Majestic Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4125 Majestic Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4125 Majestic Court

4125 Majestic Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4125 Majestic Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE-IN READY AND SPARKLING CLEAN. This home features 3 bedrooms with 2 baths and an open floor plan in the acclaimed Keller ISD. New paint on all walls, ceilings, doors and trim. New carpet with ceramic tile in all wet areas. Updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. Crown molding in all rooms! New plumbing fixtures and toilets. All countertops in kitchen and baths are granite. Master has large walk-in closet and master bath features double sinks with separate tub and shower. All new appliances and refrigerator is included. Neighborhood has community park and playground. Minimum 2 year lease is required. No smoking. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Majestic Court have any available units?
4125 Majestic Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 Majestic Court have?
Some of 4125 Majestic Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Majestic Court currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Majestic Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Majestic Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 Majestic Court is pet friendly.
Does 4125 Majestic Court offer parking?
Yes, 4125 Majestic Court offers parking.
Does 4125 Majestic Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 Majestic Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Majestic Court have a pool?
No, 4125 Majestic Court does not have a pool.
Does 4125 Majestic Court have accessible units?
No, 4125 Majestic Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Majestic Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4125 Majestic Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University