4125 Majestic Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE-IN READY AND SPARKLING CLEAN. This home features 3 bedrooms with 2 baths and an open floor plan in the acclaimed Keller ISD. New paint on all walls, ceilings, doors and trim. New carpet with ceramic tile in all wet areas. Updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. Crown molding in all rooms! New plumbing fixtures and toilets. All countertops in kitchen and baths are granite. Master has large walk-in closet and master bath features double sinks with separate tub and shower. All new appliances and refrigerator is included. Neighborhood has community park and playground. Minimum 2 year lease is required. No smoking. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.