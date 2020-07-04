4116 GLADNEY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Sparkling clean and move-in ready! Walking distance to Acadia Trail and Heritage Park, this adorable home sits on a corner lot in a wonderful family neighborhood. You'll love entertaining and relaxing in the open kitchen-living layout, and bringing the party outside will be a breeze under the beautiful extended pergola! Recently upgraded to all wood - Laminte floors, back yard stain, garage floor paint, Paint interior and touch up whole house very neat and clean. You will LOVE IT!! The dining, shopping, and entertainment is endless in Alliance Town Center and Presidio Village just blocks away home. This lovely home will not last long! Call me today for your private tour!