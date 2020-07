Amenities

dishwasher parking pool clubhouse oven

One bedroom, one bath condo in coveted Ridglea Country Club Estates. First floor unit has front and back doors. Open living concept with an easy galley kitchen. Extra roomy closet in bedroom. Assigned parking right in front of unit. Club house and community pool on property for warm weather enjoyment. Electric, water, and HOA paid. Don't miss this one!