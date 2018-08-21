4104 Schadt Court

Amenities

If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post, it is a scam!!! FREE 1st Month for a limited time! Nice 4 Bed 2 bath in N Ft Worth just west of 35 and just south of Meacham Dr. The whole home has been updated and looks brand new. RENT: $1795.00/month, 1,885 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing, contact Brooks Murphy via text/email. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.