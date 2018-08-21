All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:35 PM

4104 Schadt Court

4104 Schadt Court · No Longer Available
Location

4104 Schadt Court, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post, it is a scam!!! FREE 1st Month for a limited time! Nice 4 Bed 2 bath in N Ft Worth just west of 35 and just south of Meacham Dr. The whole home has been updated and looks brand new. RENT: $1795.00/month, 1,885 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing, contact Brooks Murphy via text/email. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Schadt Court have any available units?
4104 Schadt Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4104 Schadt Court currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Schadt Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Schadt Court pet-friendly?
No, 4104 Schadt Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4104 Schadt Court offer parking?
No, 4104 Schadt Court does not offer parking.
Does 4104 Schadt Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 Schadt Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Schadt Court have a pool?
No, 4104 Schadt Court does not have a pool.
Does 4104 Schadt Court have accessible units?
No, 4104 Schadt Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Schadt Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4104 Schadt Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4104 Schadt Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4104 Schadt Court does not have units with air conditioning.

