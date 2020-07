Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath in Ridglea ISD - Come and see this little cutie! This home has fresh paint inside and out. GORGEOUS hardwood floors. Two updated bathrooms and custom paint. Spacious kitchen with great counter space. Ridglea Hills Elementary school district. Back door opens to a wooden deck and the HUGE backyard. Close to historic Camp Bowie with ease to interstates, tollways and shopping.



(RLNE4863235)