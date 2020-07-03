All apartments in Fort Worth
4101 Martinsburg Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 11:41 PM

4101 Martinsburg Drive

4101 Martinsburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4101 Martinsburg Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming single story home is located in beautiful McPherson Ranch neighborhood. High ceilings and a spacious master bedroom make this 3 bed, 2 bath home feel much larger. The kitchen, dining room, bathrooms, entry and hallway all feature tile; while the living room and bedrooms feature new carpet. All closets have built in shelves and the master bedroom features a large bathroom and large walk-in closet. Home has been completely freshened up with all new carpet and painting in every room. Solar screens protect the south side of the home from the intense heat of the Texas sun allowing for lower electric expenses. A nice rumble stone walkway connects the back porch to the side gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 Martinsburg Drive have any available units?
4101 Martinsburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4101 Martinsburg Drive have?
Some of 4101 Martinsburg Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4101 Martinsburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Martinsburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Martinsburg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4101 Martinsburg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4101 Martinsburg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4101 Martinsburg Drive offers parking.
Does 4101 Martinsburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 Martinsburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Martinsburg Drive have a pool?
No, 4101 Martinsburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4101 Martinsburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 4101 Martinsburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Martinsburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4101 Martinsburg Drive has units with dishwashers.

