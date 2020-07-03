4101 Martinsburg Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Charming single story home is located in beautiful McPherson Ranch neighborhood. High ceilings and a spacious master bedroom make this 3 bed, 2 bath home feel much larger. The kitchen, dining room, bathrooms, entry and hallway all feature tile; while the living room and bedrooms feature new carpet. All closets have built in shelves and the master bedroom features a large bathroom and large walk-in closet. Home has been completely freshened up with all new carpet and painting in every room. Solar screens protect the south side of the home from the intense heat of the Texas sun allowing for lower electric expenses. A nice rumble stone walkway connects the back porch to the side gate.