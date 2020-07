Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This roomy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the Bar C Ranch area of Saginaw features 2 carpeted living areas, a formal dining space, a large open kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook and a full size pantry. The large master suite features a bathroom with dual vanity, stand up shower and a large walk in closet. This home is close to Comanche Springs Elementary and Saginaw Main. 1 Pet allowed, 50 pounds or smaller, $500 refundable pet deposit.

Contact us to schedule a showing.