4087 Hidden View Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities garage

SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. Adorable Garden Home in the heart of Hulen that is easy living. Extremely convenient to 820, shopping, schools, restaurants, library, and places of worship. Big bedrooms, premium closet space, spacious living area with WB fireplace, Kitchen that has plenty of counter space and ample cabinets. Refrigerator & lawn care included. Tenants MUST be able to park IN the garage. HOA does not allow cars to be parked in driveway or on street overnight. Temporary guests are an exception.