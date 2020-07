Amenities

Great 4 Bedroom in Fort Worth - Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage on interior lot. Home features energy efficient appliances and HVAC system, neutral paint colors, beautiful mahogany stained cabinets, rich flooring, upgraded carpet, black appliances, walk in closets, lots of storage, fenced back yard, and more!



Tenant to provide their own fridge, washer, dryer and microwave.



To view this lovely property, please contact De Gaston at 469-569-1191 or de@coxpremier.com



