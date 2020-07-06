All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 404 Templeton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
404 Templeton Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

404 Templeton Drive

404 Templeton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Linwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

404 Templeton Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Linwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Beautiful town home located in the desirable Linwood addition of Fort Worth near 7th street! Private, gated entry with covered front porch welcomes you! Mud room entry area. Bright, open floor plan with decorative lighting and hardwood flooring flowing through. Kitchen with granite counter tops, large island, gas range, and stainless steel appliances is open to Living room with fireplace. Large Master bedroom with French doors leading to a balcony and a luxurious bath featuring a walk-in shower, granite, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Walking distance to 7th Street, minutes from Downtown! $1,000 pet deposit, $150 non-refundable pet fee. Pets considered on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
0
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Templeton Drive have any available units?
404 Templeton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Templeton Drive have?
Some of 404 Templeton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Templeton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
404 Templeton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Templeton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Templeton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 404 Templeton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 404 Templeton Drive offers parking.
Does 404 Templeton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Templeton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Templeton Drive have a pool?
No, 404 Templeton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 404 Templeton Drive have accessible units?
No, 404 Templeton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Templeton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Templeton Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
0
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University