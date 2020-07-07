4029 Lovell Avenue

Amenities
GREAT LOCATION! Short drive to the new Dickies Arena, Shops at Clearfork, Central Market, and Cultural District. This updated 1941 craftsman features original hardwoods, clawfoot tub, oversized walk-in closets, and fresh paint! Tax records indicate it is a 3 bedroom, but can also be considered a 2 bedroom with a study or flex space since the third bedroom is a walk-through bedroom. Additional features: new HVAC unit, tankless water heater, new deck, and storage building. Plumbing, electric, and HVAC have been inspected and maintained annually. Buyer to verify all information. Pet deposit is $250 per pet. Only dogs under 25 lbs. No cats. Pets must be approved by owners. This property is also listed for sale.