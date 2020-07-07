All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4029 Lovell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4029 Lovell Avenue
Last updated July 26 2019 at 2:51 AM

4029 Lovell Avenue

4029 Lovell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4029 Lovell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
GREAT LOCATION! Short drive to the new Dickies Arena, Shops at Clearfork, Central Market, and Cultural District. This updated 1941 craftsman features original hardwoods, clawfoot tub, oversized walk-in closets, and fresh paint! Tax records indicate it is a 3 bedroom, but can also be considered a 2 bedroom with a study or flex space since the third bedroom is a walk-through bedroom. Additional features: new HVAC unit, tankless water heater, new deck, and storage building. Plumbing, electric, and HVAC have been inspected and maintained annually. Buyer to verify all information. Pet deposit is $250 per pet. Only dogs under 25 lbs. No cats. Pets must be approved by owners. This property is also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4029 Lovell Avenue have any available units?
4029 Lovell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4029 Lovell Avenue have?
Some of 4029 Lovell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4029 Lovell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4029 Lovell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4029 Lovell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4029 Lovell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4029 Lovell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4029 Lovell Avenue offers parking.
Does 4029 Lovell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4029 Lovell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4029 Lovell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4029 Lovell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4029 Lovell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4029 Lovell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4029 Lovell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4029 Lovell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University