Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FULLY FURNISHED 4 bedroom home located in the highly sought after Ranches East neighborhood in Northwest ISD. The large kitchen features stainless steel appliances, double oven and granite countertops with large bar stool eating area. Master suite features a garden tub & separate shower. Enjoy your evenings on the extended covered patio. This is a must see home with tons to offer and shows true pride of ownership and will not disappoint. Renters insurance required. 2 pets allowed.