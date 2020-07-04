All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4012 Emery Avenue
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:33 PM

4012 Emery Avenue

4012 Emery Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4012 Emery Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
THIS HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED and will be ready to move in 8-1-19! Graced with a functional floor plan and designer touches, this stunning 3959 square foot home is sited on a premier lot across street from greenbelt in Heritage Addition. The residence is showcased by the finest of amenities including gracious windows, hardwoods, a plethora of granite, custom built-ins, a grand staircase with wrought iron spindles, upgraded light fixtures, newly painted cabinetry, a Butler’s pantry, new A-C, a replaced fence and more. Alfresco relaxation comes easy in the backyard oasis highlighted by a custom pergola overlooking a serene pool with attached spa and waterfalls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Emery Avenue have any available units?
4012 Emery Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 Emery Avenue have?
Some of 4012 Emery Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Emery Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Emery Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Emery Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4012 Emery Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4012 Emery Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4012 Emery Avenue offers parking.
Does 4012 Emery Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 Emery Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Emery Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4012 Emery Avenue has a pool.
Does 4012 Emery Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4012 Emery Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Emery Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4012 Emery Avenue has units with dishwashers.

