4012 Emery Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

THIS HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED and will be ready to move in 8-1-19! Graced with a functional floor plan and designer touches, this stunning 3959 square foot home is sited on a premier lot across street from greenbelt in Heritage Addition. The residence is showcased by the finest of amenities including gracious windows, hardwoods, a plethora of granite, custom built-ins, a grand staircase with wrought iron spindles, upgraded light fixtures, newly painted cabinetry, a Butler’s pantry, new A-C, a replaced fence and more. Alfresco relaxation comes easy in the backyard oasis highlighted by a custom pergola overlooking a serene pool with attached spa and waterfalls.