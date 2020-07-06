All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4008 Clarke Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4008 Clarke Avenue
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:10 AM

4008 Clarke Avenue

4008 Clarke Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4008 Clarke Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
North Hi Mount

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Lovingly updated and well maintained home near River Crest Country Club. This home offers a carefree lifestyle with it's backyard pool and spa, as well as it's low maintenance yard. Open, light and bright spaces are warm and inviting for entertaining or quiet time alone. Multiple decks and the balcony are a great bonus. The study offers a wet bar and beverage cooler. There are surround sound speakers throughout the home and the outdoor living spaces. A large utility room offers a wonderful out of the way work space. Loads of street parking in front and back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 Clarke Avenue have any available units?
4008 Clarke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4008 Clarke Avenue have?
Some of 4008 Clarke Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4008 Clarke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4008 Clarke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 Clarke Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4008 Clarke Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4008 Clarke Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4008 Clarke Avenue offers parking.
Does 4008 Clarke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 Clarke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 Clarke Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4008 Clarke Avenue has a pool.
Does 4008 Clarke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4008 Clarke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 Clarke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4008 Clarke Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University