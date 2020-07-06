4008 Clarke Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Lovingly updated and well maintained home near River Crest Country Club. This home offers a carefree lifestyle with it's backyard pool and spa, as well as it's low maintenance yard. Open, light and bright spaces are warm and inviting for entertaining or quiet time alone. Multiple decks and the balcony are a great bonus. The study offers a wet bar and beverage cooler. There are surround sound speakers throughout the home and the outdoor living spaces. A large utility room offers a wonderful out of the way work space. Loads of street parking in front and back.