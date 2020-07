Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

REGISTERED FOR UP TO 5 TENANTS! Owner is willing to make accommodations for 5th bedroom if necessary. Just a 5 minute drive to TCU's campus! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath has plenty of space throughout, with beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, and a spacious backyard. The back bedroom also has a kitchenette as an added bonus feature. Available June 1, 2020 in time for the 2020-2021 school year. Come secure this beautiful home now!