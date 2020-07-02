4000 Townsend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in ready and well maintained corner lot home sits right across the street from a park. Home features hardwood flooring in living and bedroom areas, no carpeting! Spacious second floor finished attic space can be used as second living, game rm or office space. Full size utility room available. Lease price includes lawn service and gas service. 85% of electric bill and $50 water charge, which is shared with rear apt will be billed to tenant monthly. Proof of renters insurance required. Small pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and deposit-no aggressive breeds accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.