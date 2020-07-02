All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4000 Townsend Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:07 PM

4000 Townsend Drive

4000 Townsend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4000 Townsend Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Rosemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in ready and well maintained corner lot home sits right across the street from a park. Home features hardwood flooring in living and bedroom areas, no carpeting! Spacious second floor finished attic space can be used as second living, game rm or office space. Full size utility room available. Lease price includes lawn service and gas service. 85% of electric bill and $50 water charge, which is shared with rear apt will be billed to tenant monthly. Proof of renters insurance required. Small pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and deposit-no aggressive breeds accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Townsend Drive have any available units?
4000 Townsend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Townsend Drive have?
Some of 4000 Townsend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Townsend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Townsend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Townsend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4000 Townsend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4000 Townsend Drive offer parking?
No, 4000 Townsend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4000 Townsend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Townsend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Townsend Drive have a pool?
No, 4000 Townsend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Townsend Drive have accessible units?
No, 4000 Townsend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Townsend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Townsend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

