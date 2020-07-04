All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:19 PM

400 Mariscal Place

400 Mariscal Place · No Longer Available
Location

400 Mariscal Place, Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Bar Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
3 bedroom plus a study -or- playroom. ready for immediate move-in. This one is for you! Smart Home Enabled-Video Doorbell, App-Voice controlled lights, lock and Nest thermostat! Wonderful Open Concept Kitchen, Dining, and Family Living Area! Wood Floors from the entry to the back door! Awesome Kitchen with Beautiful Granite Countertops! Tiled Backsplash! Lots of Counterspace! Beautiful Custom Cabinetry! Huge Center Island! Split Bedroom Concept! 2 Sinks in Master Bath! Garden Tub & Separate Tiled Shower! Sink in Utility Room! Tilt-in Windows for Easy Cleaning! All Electric! Community Pool, Playground, Clubhouse! No Need to Wait! This One is Like New And Ready To Go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Mariscal Place have any available units?
400 Mariscal Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Mariscal Place have?
Some of 400 Mariscal Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Mariscal Place currently offering any rent specials?
400 Mariscal Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Mariscal Place pet-friendly?
No, 400 Mariscal Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 400 Mariscal Place offer parking?
Yes, 400 Mariscal Place offers parking.
Does 400 Mariscal Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Mariscal Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Mariscal Place have a pool?
Yes, 400 Mariscal Place has a pool.
Does 400 Mariscal Place have accessible units?
No, 400 Mariscal Place does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Mariscal Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Mariscal Place has units with dishwashers.

