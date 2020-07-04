400 Mariscal Place

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

3 bedroom plus a study -or- playroom. ready for immediate move-in. This one is for you! Smart Home Enabled-Video Doorbell, App-Voice controlled lights, lock and Nest thermostat! Wonderful Open Concept Kitchen, Dining, and Family Living Area! Wood Floors from the entry to the back door! Awesome Kitchen with Beautiful Granite Countertops! Tiled Backsplash! Lots of Counterspace! Beautiful Custom Cabinetry! Huge Center Island! Split Bedroom Concept! 2 Sinks in Master Bath! Garden Tub & Separate Tiled Shower! Sink in Utility Room! Tilt-in Windows for Easy Cleaning! All Electric! Community Pool, Playground, Clubhouse! No Need to Wait! This One is Like New And Ready To Go!