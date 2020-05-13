All apartments in Fort Worth
3945 Thoroughbred Trail

3945 Thoroughbred Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3945 Thoroughbred Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 4bd-2.5ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has recently been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3945 Thoroughbred Trail have any available units?
3945 Thoroughbred Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3945 Thoroughbred Trail have?
Some of 3945 Thoroughbred Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3945 Thoroughbred Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3945 Thoroughbred Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3945 Thoroughbred Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3945 Thoroughbred Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3945 Thoroughbred Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3945 Thoroughbred Trail offers parking.
Does 3945 Thoroughbred Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3945 Thoroughbred Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3945 Thoroughbred Trail have a pool?
No, 3945 Thoroughbred Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3945 Thoroughbred Trail have accessible units?
No, 3945 Thoroughbred Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3945 Thoroughbred Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3945 Thoroughbred Trail has units with dishwashers.

