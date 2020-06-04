All apartments in Fort Worth
3936 Diamond Ridge Drive
3936 Diamond Ridge Drive

3936 Diamond Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3936 Diamond Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 3-2-2 in Fort Worth, Keller ISD! Fabulous neighborhood, open layout, walk-in closets, gorgeous vinyl plank flooring and so much more! Two spacious living rooms, two dining areas, high ceilings, curved walls and archways, lovely gas fireplace and great architecture throughout! Open kitchen has wrap around breakfast bar, island and gas stove. Spacious 17x13 master suite has a beautiful private bath with garden tub and separate shower. Nice secondaries, neutral colors, covered patio, located near schools, shopping, restaurants in desirable area of N Fort Worth!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3936 Diamond Ridge Drive have any available units?
3936 Diamond Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3936 Diamond Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3936 Diamond Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3936 Diamond Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3936 Diamond Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3936 Diamond Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3936 Diamond Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3936 Diamond Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3936 Diamond Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3936 Diamond Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3936 Diamond Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3936 Diamond Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3936 Diamond Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3936 Diamond Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3936 Diamond Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3936 Diamond Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3936 Diamond Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

