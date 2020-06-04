3936 Diamond Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3-2-2 in Fort Worth, Keller ISD! Fabulous neighborhood, open layout, walk-in closets, gorgeous vinyl plank flooring and so much more! Two spacious living rooms, two dining areas, high ceilings, curved walls and archways, lovely gas fireplace and great architecture throughout! Open kitchen has wrap around breakfast bar, island and gas stove. Spacious 17x13 master suite has a beautiful private bath with garden tub and separate shower. Nice secondaries, neutral colors, covered patio, located near schools, shopping, restaurants in desirable area of N Fort Worth!