Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous single story home located in popular Chadwick Farms! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, two living spaces and 1962 sq ft of living. Lots of updates inside including decorative paint, laminate floors and carpet, SS appliances including refrigerator! This move in ready home is in great shape and has been meticulously maintained. Located in highly coveted Northwest ISD! Available for immediate occupancy! Call today for a private showing. Welcome home!