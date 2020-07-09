3924 Gordon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Beautiful 3 bedroom two bath located in South Fort Worth. Minutes from I-35 and La Grand Plaza. This lovely home features vinyl wood floor, new carpet, ceiling fans and blinds. You will be amazed by the updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new fixtures. This home is a must see.



MOVE IN SPECIAL RECEIVE ONE OF THE FOLLOWING AT MOVE IN:

1. Ring video door bell and Key less lock front and back door( Stays with property)

2. 55 inch Television

3. Refrigerator (Stays with property)



