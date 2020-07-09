All apartments in Fort Worth
3924 Gordon Ave

3924 Gordon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3924 Gordon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Rosemont

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Beautiful 3 bedroom two bath located in South Fort Worth. Minutes from I-35 and La Grand Plaza. This lovely home features vinyl wood floor, new carpet, ceiling fans and blinds. You will be amazed by the updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new fixtures. This home is a must see.

MOVE IN SPECIAL RECEIVE ONE OF THE FOLLOWING AT MOVE IN:
1. Ring video door bell and Key less lock front and back door( Stays with property)
2. 55 inch Television
3. Refrigerator (Stays with property)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 Gordon Ave have any available units?
3924 Gordon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3924 Gordon Ave have?
Some of 3924 Gordon Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3924 Gordon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3924 Gordon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 Gordon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3924 Gordon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3924 Gordon Ave offer parking?
No, 3924 Gordon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3924 Gordon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3924 Gordon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 Gordon Ave have a pool?
No, 3924 Gordon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3924 Gordon Ave have accessible units?
No, 3924 Gordon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 Gordon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3924 Gordon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

