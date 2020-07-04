3917 Yarberry Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 1 story located in Chadwick Farms!

Arched entryway with open floorplan, featuring many finely apointed amenities including decorative fireplace, formals with french doors, & separate living room.

Bonus room serves as 4th bedroom or home office!

HUGE oversized guest bath.

His & hers closet in master, sunken tub, & oversized vanities!

Upgraded granite countertops, custom decor tile, & extended sun room!

Community pool, park, playground, & trails!

Near shopping dining, & entertainment.

Northwest ISD!

MTM lease only, OR owner will consider 1 year lease at rate of $2600 per month.

Home to remain on market for sale if MTM lease & tenant to cooperate with all showings, also for sale.