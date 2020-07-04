3917 Yarberry Court

Amenities
Beautiful 1 story located in Chadwick Farms!
Arched entryway with open floorplan, featuring many finely apointed amenities including decorative fireplace, formals with french doors, & separate living room.
Bonus room serves as 4th bedroom or home office!
HUGE oversized guest bath.
His & hers closet in master, sunken tub, & oversized vanities!
Upgraded granite countertops, custom decor tile, & extended sun room!
Community pool, park, playground, & trails!
Near shopping dining, & entertainment.
Northwest ISD!
MTM lease only, OR owner will consider 1 year lease at rate of $2600 per month.
Home to remain on market for sale if MTM lease & tenant to cooperate with all showings, also for sale.