Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

3917 Yarberry Court

3917 Yarberry Court · No Longer Available
Location

3917 Yarberry Court, Fort Worth, TX 76262
Chadwick Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 1 story located in Chadwick Farms!
Arched entryway with open floorplan, featuring many finely apointed amenities including decorative fireplace, formals with french doors, & separate living room.
Bonus room serves as 4th bedroom or home office!
HUGE oversized guest bath.
His & hers closet in master, sunken tub, & oversized vanities!
Upgraded granite countertops, custom decor tile, & extended sun room!
Community pool, park, playground, & trails!
Near shopping dining, & entertainment.
Northwest ISD!
MTM lease only, OR owner will consider 1 year lease at rate of $2600 per month.
Home to remain on market for sale if MTM lease & tenant to cooperate with all showings, also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Yarberry Court have any available units?
3917 Yarberry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 Yarberry Court have?
Some of 3917 Yarberry Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Yarberry Court currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Yarberry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Yarberry Court pet-friendly?
No, 3917 Yarberry Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3917 Yarberry Court offer parking?
Yes, 3917 Yarberry Court offers parking.
Does 3917 Yarberry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Yarberry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Yarberry Court have a pool?
Yes, 3917 Yarberry Court has a pool.
Does 3917 Yarberry Court have accessible units?
No, 3917 Yarberry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Yarberry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 Yarberry Court has units with dishwashers.

