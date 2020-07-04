3905 Long Hollow Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 3.2.2 home with Office and Split Floorplan*Home is located in high demand NWISD school district. Community pool and playground within walking distance*Study off Entry with Glass Double Doors and Built In Bookcase*Kitchen with Granite and Breakfast Bar and is open to Family Den with Fireplace*Master Bdrm with 2 Walk In Closets*Master Bath Features Dual Sinks and Separate Tub and Shower*Covered Patio with Fenced Backyard*