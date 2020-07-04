All apartments in Fort Worth
3905 Long Hollow Road

3905 Long Hollow Road · No Longer Available
Location

3905 Long Hollow Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3.2.2 home with Office and Split Floorplan*Home is located in high demand NWISD school district. Community pool and playground within walking distance*Study off Entry with Glass Double Doors and Built In Bookcase*Kitchen with Granite and Breakfast Bar and is open to Family Den with Fireplace*Master Bdrm with 2 Walk In Closets*Master Bath Features Dual Sinks and Separate Tub and Shower*Covered Patio with Fenced Backyard*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 Long Hollow Road have any available units?
3905 Long Hollow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3905 Long Hollow Road have?
Some of 3905 Long Hollow Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 Long Hollow Road currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Long Hollow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Long Hollow Road pet-friendly?
No, 3905 Long Hollow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3905 Long Hollow Road offer parking?
Yes, 3905 Long Hollow Road offers parking.
Does 3905 Long Hollow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 Long Hollow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Long Hollow Road have a pool?
Yes, 3905 Long Hollow Road has a pool.
Does 3905 Long Hollow Road have accessible units?
No, 3905 Long Hollow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Long Hollow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3905 Long Hollow Road has units with dishwashers.

