Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:44 AM

3904 Acacia Street

3904 Acacia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3904 Acacia Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available August 1st, 2019. 2 bedroom 2 bath near TCU campus. Hardwood floors, fully updated kitchen and bathrooms, granite countertops and new appliances. Wood burning fireplace, fenced yard. Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 Acacia Street have any available units?
3904 Acacia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 Acacia Street have?
Some of 3904 Acacia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 Acacia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3904 Acacia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 Acacia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3904 Acacia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3904 Acacia Street offer parking?
Yes, 3904 Acacia Street offers parking.
Does 3904 Acacia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3904 Acacia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 Acacia Street have a pool?
No, 3904 Acacia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3904 Acacia Street have accessible units?
No, 3904 Acacia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 Acacia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 Acacia Street has units with dishwashers.

