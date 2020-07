Amenities

Beautiful open spaced floor plan home with neutral tones, 2inch blinds and updated fixtures! Large formal den and dining as you walk into the home. Large family room that opens to a gourmet kitchen! Breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances, plus an island and TONS of cabinet space. All bedrooms are upstairs plus a game room! Large master suite with a garden tub and walk in closet. COMMUNITY PARK is a nice addition.