Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Stunning 2-story adjacent to golf course offers 4 beds, 3.5 baths, plus study, game room and media room. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, huge island with breakfast bar, SS appliances & tons of cabinet space. Open family room with hardwoods & cozy fireplace. Master suite is down and features a luxurious bath with separate vanities, jetted tub, separate shower with dual shower heads & huge walk-in closet! New fence and new gutters! Move-in ready!