Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright and airy bungalow is conveniently located in the cultural district, just minutes from 1-30 and the new Dickies Arena. This adorable home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, dining room and living room.. plus newly refinished, original hardwood floors that are gorgeous. Yard maintenance and quarterly pest control(exterior) are included with rent. Pets are welcome on case-by-case basis. No smoking permitted.