3821 Chisos Rim Trail

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Price improvement on this gorgeously updated excellent family residence gently nested on a rare to find greenbelt lot within fabulous Arcadia Park subdivision. Conveniently & centrally located in highly sought after Keller ISD, this home is in the heart of rapidly growing & appreciating Alliance Corridor, mins away from shops, restaurants & schools, and easy access to major highways. Strikingly beautiful chef & entertainer's delight kitchen equipped w white cabinetry, pretty granite, recently installed SS appl, center & eat-in islands open to family & dining areas. New roof. New flooring & paint. No pesky HOA! Private & serene backyard w no neighbors behind!