All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3821 Chisos Rim Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3821 Chisos Rim Trail
Last updated January 1 2020 at 1:17 PM

3821 Chisos Rim Trail

3821 Chisos Rim Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3821 Chisos Rim Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Price improvement on this gorgeously updated excellent family residence gently nested on a rare to find greenbelt lot within fabulous Arcadia Park subdivision. Conveniently & centrally located in highly sought after Keller ISD, this home is in the heart of rapidly growing & appreciating Alliance Corridor, mins away from shops, restaurants & schools, and easy access to major highways. Strikingly beautiful chef & entertainer's delight kitchen equipped w white cabinetry, pretty granite, recently installed SS appl, center & eat-in islands open to family & dining areas. New roof. New flooring & paint. No pesky HOA! Private & serene backyard w no neighbors behind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 Chisos Rim Trail have any available units?
3821 Chisos Rim Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3821 Chisos Rim Trail have?
Some of 3821 Chisos Rim Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 Chisos Rim Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Chisos Rim Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 Chisos Rim Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3821 Chisos Rim Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3821 Chisos Rim Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3821 Chisos Rim Trail offers parking.
Does 3821 Chisos Rim Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 Chisos Rim Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 Chisos Rim Trail have a pool?
No, 3821 Chisos Rim Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3821 Chisos Rim Trail have accessible units?
No, 3821 Chisos Rim Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 Chisos Rim Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3821 Chisos Rim Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University