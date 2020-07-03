3820 Confidence Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Flexible 4 Bedroom loaded with Upgrades. Interior Painted Dec. 2019. Master Bath has Large Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Oil Rubbed Bronze Fixtures & Shower Enclosure Trim Kitchen offers Beautiful Granite Counter Tops & Gas Cooktop. NO CARPET IN THE HOUSE. Ceiling Fans is Living & Bedrooms. Refrigerator included with Home but owner will not repair or replace. Covered Porch & Covered Patio. Community Pool, Catch & Release Pond & Walking Trails Located Near the Home. Students attend Northwest ISD including Byron Nelson High School.