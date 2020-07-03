All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 31 2019 at 1:36 PM

3820 Confidence Drive

3820 Confidence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3820 Confidence Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Flexible 4 Bedroom loaded with Upgrades. Interior Painted Dec. 2019. Master Bath has Large Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Oil Rubbed Bronze Fixtures & Shower Enclosure Trim Kitchen offers Beautiful Granite Counter Tops & Gas Cooktop. NO CARPET IN THE HOUSE. Ceiling Fans is Living & Bedrooms. Refrigerator included with Home but owner will not repair or replace. Covered Porch & Covered Patio. Community Pool, Catch & Release Pond & Walking Trails Located Near the Home. Students attend Northwest ISD including Byron Nelson High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 Confidence Drive have any available units?
3820 Confidence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 Confidence Drive have?
Some of 3820 Confidence Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 Confidence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3820 Confidence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 Confidence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3820 Confidence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3820 Confidence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3820 Confidence Drive offers parking.
Does 3820 Confidence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 Confidence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 Confidence Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3820 Confidence Drive has a pool.
Does 3820 Confidence Drive have accessible units?
No, 3820 Confidence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 Confidence Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3820 Confidence Drive has units with dishwashers.

