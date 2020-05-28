All apartments in Fort Worth
3816 W Spurgeon Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:49 AM

3816 W Spurgeon Street

3816 W Spurgeon St · No Longer Available
Location

3816 W Spurgeon St, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great location with easy access to to I-20, I-35 and 820! This convenient location is close to Hulen Mall along with tons of shopping and dining! This property is well maintained and is a great place for one, roommates or a small family! Some of the amenities offered are SS Fridge, refinished hardwoods, updated interior along with newer cabinets, granite countertops, Freestanding vent hood, newer windows and a farm sink,this is a must see! There is a huge second living area or bonus room, perfect for a gameroom! The home also has a detached rear garage, however it is not accessible for parking but could be utilized for additional storage! Don't wait....This is a MUST See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 W Spurgeon Street have any available units?
3816 W Spurgeon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 W Spurgeon Street have?
Some of 3816 W Spurgeon Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 W Spurgeon Street currently offering any rent specials?
3816 W Spurgeon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 W Spurgeon Street pet-friendly?
No, 3816 W Spurgeon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3816 W Spurgeon Street offer parking?
Yes, 3816 W Spurgeon Street offers parking.
Does 3816 W Spurgeon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 W Spurgeon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 W Spurgeon Street have a pool?
No, 3816 W Spurgeon Street does not have a pool.
Does 3816 W Spurgeon Street have accessible units?
No, 3816 W Spurgeon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 W Spurgeon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3816 W Spurgeon Street has units with dishwashers.

