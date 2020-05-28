3816 W Spurgeon Street

Amenities
Great location with easy access to to I-20, I-35 and 820! This convenient location is close to Hulen Mall along with tons of shopping and dining! This property is well maintained and is a great place for one, roommates or a small family! Some of the amenities offered are SS Fridge, refinished hardwoods, updated interior along with newer cabinets, granite countertops, Freestanding vent hood, newer windows and a farm sink,this is a must see! There is a huge second living area or bonus room, perfect for a gameroom! The home also has a detached rear garage, however it is not accessible for parking but could be utilized for additional storage! Don't wait....This is a MUST See!