3816 W Spurgeon Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great location with easy access to to I-20, I-35 and 820! This convenient location is close to Hulen Mall along with tons of shopping and dining! This property is well maintained and is a great place for one, roommates or a small family! Some of the amenities offered are SS Fridge, refinished hardwoods, updated interior along with newer cabinets, granite countertops, Freestanding vent hood, newer windows and a farm sink,this is a must see! There is a huge second living area or bonus room, perfect for a gameroom! The home also has a detached rear garage, however it is not accessible for parking but could be utilized for additional storage! Don't wait....This is a MUST See!