Fort Worth, TX
3812 Harley Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

3812 Harley Avenue

3812 Harley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3812 Harley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Very cute one bedroom one bathroom duplex in a great location! Located in the cultural district of Fort Worth this property is just minutes from shopping and dining! With beautiful hard surface through out and a carport to the side for covered parking! Fenced in back yard with patio! One pet allowed with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 Harley Avenue have any available units?
3812 Harley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 Harley Avenue have?
Some of 3812 Harley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 Harley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3812 Harley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 Harley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3812 Harley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3812 Harley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3812 Harley Avenue offers parking.
Does 3812 Harley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 Harley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 Harley Avenue have a pool?
No, 3812 Harley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3812 Harley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3812 Harley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 Harley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3812 Harley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

