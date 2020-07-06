All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3810 Byers Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3810 Byers Avenue
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:50 AM

3810 Byers Avenue

3810 Byers Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3810 Byers Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming three bedroom home built in 2013 in sought after Arlington Heights. Great floor plan features large living room open to spacious kitchen with center island, SS appliances and breakfast area. Master suite and bath with large walk in closet, dual glass sinks, garden tub and separate showers. Split bedroom arrangement with two additional bedrooms and full bath. Separate utility room with washer and dryer included. Large backyard and covered patio with plenty of room for entertaining, pets or play. Recently painted and ready for immediate move in. Close to entertainment, shopping and cultural district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Byers Avenue have any available units?
3810 Byers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 Byers Avenue have?
Some of 3810 Byers Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 Byers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Byers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Byers Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 Byers Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3810 Byers Avenue offer parking?
No, 3810 Byers Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3810 Byers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3810 Byers Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Byers Avenue have a pool?
No, 3810 Byers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3810 Byers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3810 Byers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Byers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 Byers Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University