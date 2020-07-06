3810 Byers Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming three bedroom home built in 2013 in sought after Arlington Heights. Great floor plan features large living room open to spacious kitchen with center island, SS appliances and breakfast area. Master suite and bath with large walk in closet, dual glass sinks, garden tub and separate showers. Split bedroom arrangement with two additional bedrooms and full bath. Separate utility room with washer and dryer included. Large backyard and covered patio with plenty of room for entertaining, pets or play. Recently painted and ready for immediate move in. Close to entertainment, shopping and cultural district.