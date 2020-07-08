All apartments in Fort Worth
3809 N Summer Trail Drive N
3809 N Summer Trail Drive N

3809 North Summer Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3809 North Summer Trail Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fabulous open floor plan..! Granite Counter top at Kitchen. Beautiful formal dinning room and living room with extensive molding, mantel top, medallion, and much more features in the UPPER class. Three bedrooms, 2 dinning rooms, 2 living rooms, 1800 square feet home. Easy access to Highway,school, shopping. Very affordable rent. It's a MUST see. Only one pet is allowed, pet is not more than 15 lbs, excepts service dog. House is in the process of moving out. House move-in will be available on May 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 N Summer Trail Drive N have any available units?
3809 N Summer Trail Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 N Summer Trail Drive N have?
Some of 3809 N Summer Trail Drive N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 N Summer Trail Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
3809 N Summer Trail Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 N Summer Trail Drive N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3809 N Summer Trail Drive N is pet friendly.
Does 3809 N Summer Trail Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 3809 N Summer Trail Drive N offers parking.
Does 3809 N Summer Trail Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 N Summer Trail Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 N Summer Trail Drive N have a pool?
No, 3809 N Summer Trail Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 3809 N Summer Trail Drive N have accessible units?
No, 3809 N Summer Trail Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 N Summer Trail Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3809 N Summer Trail Drive N has units with dishwashers.

