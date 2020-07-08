3809 N Summer Trail Drive N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fabulous open floor plan..! Granite Counter top at Kitchen. Beautiful formal dinning room and living room with extensive molding, mantel top, medallion, and much more features in the UPPER class. Three bedrooms, 2 dinning rooms, 2 living rooms, 1800 square feet home. Easy access to Highway,school, shopping. Very affordable rent. It's a MUST see. Only one pet is allowed, pet is not more than 15 lbs, excepts service dog. House is in the process of moving out. House move-in will be available on May 15.