3809 Carolyn Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fall in love with this amazing Historic Prairie with modern Farm House appeal, completely updated only Blocks from TCU! Home features 3 Bedrooms with Master split for added privacy. Master Bath offers dual sinks, walk-in shower, Rain Head, and walk-in closet! Amenities include; all new windows, original wood floors with new tile in Master bath! Kitchen complete with new stainless steel appliances, gas range and vent hood. New Quartz counter tops with white Carrara Marble back splash and new modern fixtures! Home also features a fireplace, new tankless gas water heater, NEW ROOF, and new 25 x 12 foot wood deck off kitchen overlooking spacious back yard! Covered front porch features 2 gas lanterns & cedar posts.