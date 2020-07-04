All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3809 Carolyn Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3809 Carolyn Road
Last updated July 20 2019 at 2:48 PM

3809 Carolyn Road

3809 Carolyn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3809 Carolyn Road, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fall in love with this amazing Historic Prairie with modern Farm House appeal, completely updated only Blocks from TCU! Home features 3 Bedrooms with Master split for added privacy. Master Bath offers dual sinks, walk-in shower, Rain Head, and walk-in closet! Amenities include; all new windows, original wood floors with new tile in Master bath! Kitchen complete with new stainless steel appliances, gas range and vent hood. New Quartz counter tops with white Carrara Marble back splash and new modern fixtures! Home also features a fireplace, new tankless gas water heater, NEW ROOF, and new 25 x 12 foot wood deck off kitchen overlooking spacious back yard! Covered front porch features 2 gas lanterns & cedar posts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 Carolyn Road have any available units?
3809 Carolyn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 Carolyn Road have?
Some of 3809 Carolyn Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 Carolyn Road currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Carolyn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Carolyn Road pet-friendly?
No, 3809 Carolyn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3809 Carolyn Road offer parking?
Yes, 3809 Carolyn Road offers parking.
Does 3809 Carolyn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Carolyn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Carolyn Road have a pool?
No, 3809 Carolyn Road does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Carolyn Road have accessible units?
No, 3809 Carolyn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Carolyn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3809 Carolyn Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University