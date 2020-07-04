All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3808 Westcliff Road S

3808 Westcliff Road South · No Longer Available
Location

3808 Westcliff Road South, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
garage
Tanglewood Elementary! This cul-de-sac jewel is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath just one block from TCU. It boasts beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout the main floor. Downstairs features an office, separate living room, game room and a large storage closet. It sits on a quarter of an acre lot and has a beautiful pebble in-ground pool with 2 waterfalls. Pool maintenance is covered in the lease. Large workshop, approx. 125 sq. ft.in garage. This is an amazing opportunity to live 10 min. from downtown and to be walking distance to the TCU campus. Available now for a quick move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Westcliff Road S have any available units?
3808 Westcliff Road S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3808 Westcliff Road S have?
Some of 3808 Westcliff Road S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 Westcliff Road S currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Westcliff Road S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Westcliff Road S pet-friendly?
No, 3808 Westcliff Road S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3808 Westcliff Road S offer parking?
Yes, 3808 Westcliff Road S offers parking.
Does 3808 Westcliff Road S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 Westcliff Road S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Westcliff Road S have a pool?
Yes, 3808 Westcliff Road S has a pool.
Does 3808 Westcliff Road S have accessible units?
No, 3808 Westcliff Road S does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Westcliff Road S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3808 Westcliff Road S has units with dishwashers.

