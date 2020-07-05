3805 Lafayette Avenue

Amenities

FABULOUS RENOVATION! This 1950's charmer includes 3 bedrooms 2 full baths with split bedroom arrangement. This home features NEW windows, NEW roof, NEW plumbing, NEW water heater, NEW flooring throughout, NEW fixtures, fresh paint in and out and some NEW fencing. Kitchen features granite, shaker cabinetry, and stainless appliances. Living area has engineered hardwoods and large picture window. Master bedroom has a private bath with walk in shower. Secondary bedrooms are a great size with large closet space. Walking distance to the new Dickies Arena and Will Rogers! Don't miss this classic Arlington Heights home.