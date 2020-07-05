All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3805 Lafayette Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3805 Lafayette Avenue
Last updated September 19 2019 at 6:39 AM

3805 Lafayette Avenue

3805 Lafayette Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3805 Lafayette Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FABULOUS RENOVATION! This 1950's charmer includes 3 bedrooms 2 full baths with split bedroom arrangement. This home features NEW windows, NEW roof, NEW plumbing, NEW water heater, NEW flooring throughout, NEW fixtures, fresh paint in and out and some NEW fencing. Kitchen features granite, shaker cabinetry, and stainless appliances. Living area has engineered hardwoods and large picture window. Master bedroom has a private bath with walk in shower. Secondary bedrooms are a great size with large closet space. Walking distance to the new Dickies Arena and Will Rogers! Don't miss this classic Arlington Heights home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
3805 Lafayette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 3805 Lafayette Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Lafayette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3805 Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3805 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 3805 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3805 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 3805 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3805 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3805 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3805 Lafayette Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University