Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities

COZY 3BR-2BA HOME IN FORTH WORTH - KELLER ISD! This property is located near Fossil Hill Middle School and other Fort Worth schools. Beautiful laminate wood flooring though out living area with wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass door to large backyard allowing lots of natural light. Restaurants, shopping and more close by!