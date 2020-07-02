Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

3758 Townsend Dr., Ft. Worth (S-Side) - This is a 3 bedroom, I bath home with 1,000 sq.ft. which has been completely remodeled with all new lighting fixtures and hardware, new flooring, repaired foundation, new paint inside & out, and all new electrical and plumbing. The property comes with 3 Heating & A/C Window units, a new stove, washer & dryer hookups, and a large back yard with a storage shed.



(RLNE3252769)