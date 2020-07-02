All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 15 2019

3758 Townsend Dr.

3758 Townsend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3758 Townsend Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Rosemont

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3758 Townsend Dr., Ft. Worth (S-Side) - This is a 3 bedroom, I bath home with 1,000 sq.ft. which has been completely remodeled with all new lighting fixtures and hardware, new flooring, repaired foundation, new paint inside & out, and all new electrical and plumbing. The property comes with 3 Heating & A/C Window units, a new stove, washer & dryer hookups, and a large back yard with a storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

