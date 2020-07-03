All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:37 AM

Location

3740 Brandywine Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
One of a kind home in the popular Mc Pherson Ranch. Improvements include: extended tile entry, kitchen, breakfast nook and both baths. Wood flooring in family room, master bedroom and front bedroom. New carpet in the middle bedroom. New light fixtures inside and out. Fans in Family room, master bedroom and both extra bedrooms. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with tumbled marble accent backsplash. French drains. double stack crown molding in entry, family room, kitchen and breakfast nook. New water heater less than a year old. Complete ac service before summer. NWISD schools serving Byron Nelson High School. Enjoy swim center and fishing pond. No neighbor behind the backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 Brandywine Lane have any available units?
3740 Brandywine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3740 Brandywine Lane have?
Some of 3740 Brandywine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 Brandywine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Brandywine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Brandywine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3740 Brandywine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3740 Brandywine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3740 Brandywine Lane offers parking.
Does 3740 Brandywine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3740 Brandywine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Brandywine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3740 Brandywine Lane has a pool.
Does 3740 Brandywine Lane have accessible units?
No, 3740 Brandywine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Brandywine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3740 Brandywine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

