3740 Brandywine Lane

One of a kind home in the popular Mc Pherson Ranch. Improvements include: extended tile entry, kitchen, breakfast nook and both baths. Wood flooring in family room, master bedroom and front bedroom. New carpet in the middle bedroom. New light fixtures inside and out. Fans in Family room, master bedroom and both extra bedrooms. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with tumbled marble accent backsplash. French drains. double stack crown molding in entry, family room, kitchen and breakfast nook. New water heater less than a year old. Complete ac service before summer. NWISD schools serving Byron Nelson High School. Enjoy swim center and fishing pond. No neighbor behind the backyard