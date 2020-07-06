3733 WHITEFERN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Property ready- scaffolding to be removed from back yard. New roof and siding updated 2019. Tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Great location- close to Alliance, Burlington Northern Railroad, easy commute downtown Ft Worth OR Denton. Tenant to check Keller ISD schools & bus service. Lawn mowed and shrubs trimmed before move in. Tenant to care for lawns after move-in. Den large enough for small dining table or office area. Dining area in kitchen. Note breed & size restrictions on pets. Pet Deposit required - To Be Determined. Cats are not allowed. Not a lease-purchase. No Air B&B.