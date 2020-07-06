All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3733 WHITEFERN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3733 WHITEFERN Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:27 AM

3733 WHITEFERN Drive

3733 Whitefern Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3733 Whitefern Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property ready- scaffolding to be removed from back yard. New roof and siding updated 2019. Tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Great location- close to Alliance, Burlington Northern Railroad, easy commute downtown Ft Worth OR Denton. Tenant to check Keller ISD schools & bus service. Lawn mowed and shrubs trimmed before move in. Tenant to care for lawns after move-in. Den large enough for small dining table or office area. Dining area in kitchen. Note breed & size restrictions on pets. Pet Deposit required - To Be Determined. Cats are not allowed. Not a lease-purchase. No Air B&B.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3733 WHITEFERN Drive have any available units?
3733 WHITEFERN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3733 WHITEFERN Drive have?
Some of 3733 WHITEFERN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3733 WHITEFERN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3733 WHITEFERN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3733 WHITEFERN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3733 WHITEFERN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3733 WHITEFERN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3733 WHITEFERN Drive offers parking.
Does 3733 WHITEFERN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3733 WHITEFERN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3733 WHITEFERN Drive have a pool?
No, 3733 WHITEFERN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3733 WHITEFERN Drive have accessible units?
No, 3733 WHITEFERN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3733 WHITEFERN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3733 WHITEFERN Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University