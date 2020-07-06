3733 Bunting Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently built. Amazing curb appeal, landscaping, and lovely front porch! High ceilings and flowing hardwood floors welcome you! Bright, open concept floorplan. Living room features gas fireplace and French doors leading to the backyard. Kitchen features quartz counters, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and double ovens. Master suite with free standing tub, dual sink vanity, and glass shower. SECOND Master bedroom option. Study and flex space currently used as a Playroom. Backyard with covered patio, storage building, and plenty of yard for kids or pets! Fridge conveys with lease. $500 pet deposit. 2 pet max. Breed & size restrictions, considered on case by case basis. $250 NR pet fee.