Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3733 Bunting Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

3733 Bunting Avenue

3733 Bunting Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3733 Bunting Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
North Hi Mount

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently built. Amazing curb appeal, landscaping, and lovely front porch! High ceilings and flowing hardwood floors welcome you! Bright, open concept floorplan. Living room features gas fireplace and French doors leading to the backyard. Kitchen features quartz counters, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and double ovens. Master suite with free standing tub, dual sink vanity, and glass shower. SECOND Master bedroom option. Study and flex space currently used as a Playroom. Backyard with covered patio, storage building, and plenty of yard for kids or pets! Fridge conveys with lease. $500 pet deposit. 2 pet max. Breed & size restrictions, considered on case by case basis. $250 NR pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3733 Bunting Avenue have any available units?
3733 Bunting Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3733 Bunting Avenue have?
Some of 3733 Bunting Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3733 Bunting Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3733 Bunting Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3733 Bunting Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3733 Bunting Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3733 Bunting Avenue offer parking?
No, 3733 Bunting Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3733 Bunting Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3733 Bunting Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3733 Bunting Avenue have a pool?
No, 3733 Bunting Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3733 Bunting Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3733 Bunting Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3733 Bunting Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3733 Bunting Avenue has units with dishwashers.

