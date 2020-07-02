All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3728 Misty Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3728 Misty Meadow Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

3728 Misty Meadow Drive

3728 Misty Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3728 Misty Meadow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candleridge

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice 3 bed 2 bath home in a good neighborhood. Kitchen features built-in microwave, breakfast area, and much more! Open cross spacious breakfast bar to huge family room. NEW Luxury Plank Flooring. Huge private backyard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 Misty Meadow Drive have any available units?
3728 Misty Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3728 Misty Meadow Drive have?
Some of 3728 Misty Meadow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3728 Misty Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3728 Misty Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 Misty Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3728 Misty Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3728 Misty Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3728 Misty Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 3728 Misty Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3728 Misty Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 Misty Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 3728 Misty Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3728 Misty Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3728 Misty Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 Misty Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3728 Misty Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University