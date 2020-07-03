All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:13 AM

3724 Sapphire

3724 Sapphire Street · No Longer Available
Location

3724 Sapphire Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Greens

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Coming Soon-NWISD 3/2/2 - This single story home is located in NWISD and in excellent location to highways, shopping, and entertainment. This property will be updated with fresh paint through out, new blinds, and new carpeting. This home has nice size living room that opens to the kitchen and dining area. There is a flexible space at front of property that could be toy room, office, or formal dining. The bedrooms are both nice sized with a bath in between. And the master is located in the back with spacious bath and large walk in closets. More pics coming soon.

(RLNE4855017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Sapphire have any available units?
3724 Sapphire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3724 Sapphire currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Sapphire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Sapphire pet-friendly?
No, 3724 Sapphire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3724 Sapphire offer parking?
No, 3724 Sapphire does not offer parking.
Does 3724 Sapphire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 Sapphire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Sapphire have a pool?
No, 3724 Sapphire does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Sapphire have accessible units?
No, 3724 Sapphire does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Sapphire have units with dishwashers?
No, 3724 Sapphire does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3724 Sapphire have units with air conditioning?
No, 3724 Sapphire does not have units with air conditioning.

