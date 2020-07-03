3724 Sapphire

Amenities

Coming Soon-NWISD 3/2/2 - This single story home is located in NWISD and in excellent location to highways, shopping, and entertainment. This property will be updated with fresh paint through out, new blinds, and new carpeting. This home has nice size living room that opens to the kitchen and dining area. There is a flexible space at front of property that could be toy room, office, or formal dining. The bedrooms are both nice sized with a bath in between. And the master is located in the back with spacious bath and large walk in closets. More pics coming soon.



(RLNE4855017)