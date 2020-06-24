3723 Harley Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beuatifully crafted 3-2-2 duplex in the Fort Worth area!! - Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 duplex in the Fort Worth area!! Exterior offers a small front yard, with a privacy fence before getting to the front door, the backyard is a of a decent size with a covered sitting area. the interior offers a large open floor plan with nice hard flooring and upgrades throughout. Home comes with Fridge, Washer and Dryer. All bedrooms are located upstairs and the 2 bedrooms come with a jack and jill bathroom. Master bedroom has 2 large walk in closets and a nice overlook of the front yard, and the master bathroom has a his and hers sink with a standing shower. This home is located close to plenty of schools, shopping, and parks.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4622926)