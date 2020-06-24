All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3723 Harley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3723 Harley Ave
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:13 PM

3723 Harley Ave

3723 Harley Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3723 Harley Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beuatifully crafted 3-2-2 duplex in the Fort Worth area!! - Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 duplex in the Fort Worth area!! Exterior offers a small front yard, with a privacy fence before getting to the front door, the backyard is a of a decent size with a covered sitting area. the interior offers a large open floor plan with nice hard flooring and upgrades throughout. Home comes with Fridge, Washer and Dryer. All bedrooms are located upstairs and the 2 bedrooms come with a jack and jill bathroom. Master bedroom has 2 large walk in closets and a nice overlook of the front yard, and the master bathroom has a his and hers sink with a standing shower. This home is located close to plenty of schools, shopping, and parks.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4622926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 Harley Ave have any available units?
3723 Harley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3723 Harley Ave have?
Some of 3723 Harley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 Harley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3723 Harley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 Harley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3723 Harley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3723 Harley Ave offer parking?
No, 3723 Harley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3723 Harley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3723 Harley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 Harley Ave have a pool?
No, 3723 Harley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3723 Harley Ave have accessible units?
No, 3723 Harley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 Harley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 Harley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University