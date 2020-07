Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready & won't last long! Desirable Open Floor Plan, 1-Story, Split Bedrooms with Brand New Laminate Wood Flooring - No Carpet. Spacious Kitchen, Breakfast Bar & Plenty of Storage Open to Dining & Living Areas. All Bedrooms Have Ceiling Fans. Great Neighborhood, Convenient Location With Easy Access to Highways Including 35W, Hwy 114, 170-Alliance Freeway, 377-Denton Hwy. Zoned for Highly Rated Kay Granger Elementary. Immediate Move In Available!