All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3709 Park Ridge Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3709 Park Ridge Boulevard
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:44 PM

3709 Park Ridge Boulevard

3709 Park Ridge Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3709 Park Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Home is currently under construction to be finished out into the 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home. Appliances are included and washer and dryer are included. Call or text agent for details on the finish out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Park Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
3709 Park Ridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 Park Ridge Boulevard have?
Some of 3709 Park Ridge Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Park Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Park Ridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Park Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3709 Park Ridge Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3709 Park Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3709 Park Ridge Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3709 Park Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3709 Park Ridge Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Park Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3709 Park Ridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3709 Park Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3709 Park Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Park Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 Park Ridge Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University