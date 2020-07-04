All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

3701 Park Ridge Boulevard

3701 Park Ridge Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3701 Park Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bluebonnet Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
Perfect for up to 5 TCU students or a large family, this very large home just minutes from TCU features built-in shelving in one of the living rooms, a galley kitchen, 7 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and several living - entertainment spaces. With 5 covered parking spaces, a large yard perfect for entertaining, included lawn care, an automatic sprinkler system and close by shopping, entertainment and cultural district you are sure to enjoy a carefree lifestyle. This home is a must see! Please call agent for virtual tours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Park Ridge Boulevard have any available units?
3701 Park Ridge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3701 Park Ridge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Park Ridge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Park Ridge Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3701 Park Ridge Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3701 Park Ridge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3701 Park Ridge Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3701 Park Ridge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Park Ridge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Park Ridge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3701 Park Ridge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3701 Park Ridge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3701 Park Ridge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Park Ridge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 Park Ridge Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3701 Park Ridge Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3701 Park Ridge Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

