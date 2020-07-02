All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

3701 Misty Meadow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candleridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
Fabulous opportunity on this great home located on a corner lot in Candleridge. New updates (all Feb 2020) include fresh paint throughout, carpet in bedrooms and on stairs, water heater, new LED lighting, all new sinks and faucets, granite counters and backsplash in the galley kitchen, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. This home offers ample natural light, vaulted ceilings in main living with a fireplace, master bedroom and one guest bedroom down, other secondary bedrooms upstairs, and a spacious bonus room that can be utilized as a second living, media room, game room or music room - a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Misty Meadow Drive have any available units?
3701 Misty Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 Misty Meadow Drive have?
Some of 3701 Misty Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Misty Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Misty Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Misty Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3701 Misty Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3701 Misty Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3701 Misty Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 3701 Misty Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Misty Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Misty Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 3701 Misty Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3701 Misty Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3701 Misty Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Misty Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 Misty Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

