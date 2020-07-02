3701 Misty Meadow Drive

Amenities

Fabulous opportunity on this great home located on a corner lot in Candleridge. New updates (all Feb 2020) include fresh paint throughout, carpet in bedrooms and on stairs, water heater, new LED lighting, all new sinks and faucets, granite counters and backsplash in the galley kitchen, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. This home offers ample natural light, vaulted ceilings in main living with a fireplace, master bedroom and one guest bedroom down, other secondary bedrooms upstairs, and a spacious bonus room that can be utilized as a second living, media room, game room or music room - a must see!